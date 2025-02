„Mélyen együttérzünk a családdal” – megszólalt a Mötley Crüe a frontemberének halálos balesetet szenvedett magángépe kapcsán

#BREAKING: A Learjet 35A (N81VN) owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil crashed at Scottsdale Airport after veering off Runway 21 and striking a parked Gulfstream G200 (N199DF).



Tragically, the pilot lost their life, while four others—including Neil’s girlfriend—were injured. pic.twitter.com/TTu4rSbj0M