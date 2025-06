Kitálalt a NASA: ide csapódhat be a pusztító aszteroida

A new observation from @NASAWebb of asteroid 2024 YR4 has improved our knowledge of where the asteroid will be on Dec. 22, 2032 by nearly 20%, thus raising the chance of a lunar impact to 4.3%. 2024 YR4 is now too far to observe until 2028. https://t.co/iVzKgB0gfc pic.twitter.com/n9I13tdG2P