MESSI’S NEW LOOK IS 🔥!



The Argentine star shows off a fresh haircut that brings back memories of his younger days!🐐💈



How would you rate it?💇🏻‍♂️🇦🇷#messi #leomessi #intermiami #interdemiami #mls #majorleaguesoccer #miami #newlook #haircut pic.twitter.com/aDIcD3W4n8