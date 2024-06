Csak sajnálni lehet: hiába próbálják összedrótozni az Eb-gólzsákot?

Patrick Schick was taken off with a right calf injury. Schick has had previous calf issues, which are commonly reoccuring. If there is any strain, it'd be unlikely he returns vs. Turkiye.



Recovery Time:

Calf Tightness: Day-to-day

Calf Strain: 1+ weeks#EURo2024 #GEOCZE pic.twitter.com/HVpiB738qR