Dühöng az apuka miután fia másodfokú égési sérülésekkel tért haza az osztálykirándulásról

So Ollie returned from his school Barcelona trip with horrible sunburn!! We took him to Preston hospital today. They popped the blisters & then pulled the skin off.......Which had Ollie screaming in agony & hanging onto Jayne for dear life!! & that was after taking a large dose of Paracetamol & Ibuprofen, which the nurses gave him. He's now wrapped in bandages & we have to go back on Monday morning to assess the sores. The more I think about it, the more I'm not happy with school. I'm going to send a complaint to the headteacher on Monday. Jayne doesn't agree & thinks it was largely Oliver's responsibility. Whichever way you think about it. There were 7 teachers on that trip. Surely they should be making sure each child is covered in suncream. The last thing you expect, is for your child to return home with second degree burns, after 6 days away with school. Plus he had to spend 28 hours on the bus travelling back, sitting there in agony. When the teachers discovered how bad it was, they then stuck plasters on the boils, which were horrendous to remove in the hospital!! 🤬 Poor Ollie