Felborult egy hajó a Szuezi-öbölben: négyen meghaltak, több embert még keresnek

🇪🇬OIL DRILLING BARGE FLIPS IN RED SEA, 4 DEAD, 3 MISSING



An offshore barge owned by Saudi firm ADES flipped in the Gulf of Suez while being towed.



The Admarine 12 was packed with 30 crew near a key oil zone when it capsized.



The incident occurred around 130 nautical miles… pic.twitter.com/M4ROszaQHI