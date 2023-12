Tragikusan fiatalon ellhunyt a tévénézők kedvenc hangja

#MHSRIP rip🕊️👊🏿🙏🏾 to Russel Hargreaves. One of my favourite Sports broadcasters. Really surprised hear this at 45 yrs of age. Rest easy@theadriandurham @andygoldstein05 @DarrenBent @talkSPORT #football @ESPNUKhttps://t.co/HZUnvW5jml