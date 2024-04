Szoboszlai nyomdokain: újabb magyar focistákkal erősíthet a Liverpool

📊 Out of U21 defenders who average at least 6.5 defensive duels per 90 in the Premier League - Milos Kerkez has the best success rate this season.



🥇 Kerkez - 61.82%

🥈 Udogie - 60.95%

🥉 Colwill - 59.18%



The Hungarian international has done really well in his first season… pic.twitter.com/g05LG6cJAF