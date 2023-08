Újabb áldozat, Szoboszlai érkezése után lelépett a Liverpool sztárja

Fabinho's Liverpool career by numbers:



◉ 219 games

◉ 11 goals

◉ 1x Premier League

◉ 1x Champions League

◉ 1x Community Shield

◉ 1x FA Cup

◉ 1x EFL Cup

◉ 1x UEFA Super Cup



He won every competition he played in during his time at the club. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/T3lB4p3eYv