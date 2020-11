Ennyit hazudunk az Instán – megmutatta a fitneszmami, milyen a hasa valójában 3 gyerek után

View this post on Instagram

Just keeping it real. Of course, when I press my stomach I’m going to showcase my loose skin. This is NORMAL, I mean my body stretch 3 times over in the space of 4 years. INSANE! My body looks different and showcases muscle tone, excess fat/skin, curves, bone differently, depending on what angle I’m in & what time of the day the photo was taken. This doesn’t mean my second image (swipe across) is misleading in any way, because that’s legitimately how I look when I flex and stand tall in flattering apparel. I just want women to feel confident & normal, because growing a little human is no walk in the park, it’s a big deal. I don’t want women to ever feel like they’re doing something wrong, or to put any pressure on themselves when they see a well-posed photo with good lighting.