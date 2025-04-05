„Ő volt mindenem” – évekig küzdött a nővér, hogy édesanya lehessen, majd belehalt a szülésbe

GoFundme Link if you feel called to contribute or share: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-firefighter-matt-okula-baby-crew-after-tragic-loss It is with the heaviest of heart that I share the devastating news of the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, Hailey Marie Okula, due to complications from childbirth. Words cannot convey the depth of the loss I feel. Hailey was more than I could have ever dreamed of in a wife and partner. She was gorgeous, smart, hardworking, passionate, trustworthy, and above all else, unbelievably loyal. For nearly 13 years, she stood by my side in the hardest of times, loving me endlessly, even when I felt undeserving of that love. She was my everything. Hailey’s strength was unparalleled. Words can't describe how badly we wanted to be parents. After years of infertility struggles and a long, challenging IVF process, we were overjoyed to be expecting Crew. Hailey faced every hurdle with so much courage and love—even though her body went through so much, she never wavered. I will never forget the moment I broke down, apologizing for the toll the process would take on her. She held my face, looked into my eyes, and said, “We are a team, and we’ll get through this together.” That was Hailey. A fighter. A teammate. A woman who would do anything for the people she loved. Though her time with us was tragically cut short, Hailey’s love for Crew was limitless, long before he entered this world. She would have been the most amazing mom. Her spirit, courage, and love will live on in our son, and through everyone whose lives she touched. Hailey poured her soul into her career as a nurse and her passion for teaching others through her business, RN New Grads. She was so proud of it and was dedicated to creating something meaningful, not just for herself, but for the nursing community she loved so much. She dreamed of helping new nurses thrive while also being present for our sweet Crew, building a life and legacy she was so proud of. Regarding Hailey’s business, RN New Grads, for now, we ask that no physical products be purchased as I don’t know all the logistical side of that part of the business yet. Digital products can continue to be purchased as normal. If there are any disputes or questions, I ask for your patience while I grieve and recover—I promise I will work to resolve everything in time. Hailey refused to hire anyone to run her business, partly because we’re so cheap (lol), but more so because she was beyond passionate about her content. She was really particular, making sure she truly liked what was being posted and every resource she created. There’s so much unposted material and so many products she was so excited to share. I’m going to do everything I can to figure out how to continue this business in her honor. Hailey always loved the community she built, and it fulfilled such a huge dream of hers to be a successful, self-made entrepreneur. Please continue to follow and share her content to help keep her passion for educating nurses and healthcare workers alive. You all made such an incredible impact on her life, and for that, I’ll always be grateful. Hailey’s legacy goes beyond the work she did or the aspirations she carried. Her kindness and dedication to helping others left a mark on everyone she met. While we are keeping certain details private for now, we are grateful for those who have reached out in love and support during this unimaginable time. I never imagined myself asking for anything, and Hailey wouldn’t have either, but for the sake of Crew, if you have a way to contribute anything at all to my Zelle account, it would mean time away from work for me while Crew and I work to rebuild the broken life Hailey and I had put together. Please continue to hold our family, and especially little Crew, in your prayers as we learn to carry on without her. Her love and light will forever remain in all of our hearts. Rest in peace, my love. You were everything and more. Always and forever. 💔 – Matt