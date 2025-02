Elhagyatott raktárba szökött be egy baráti társaság, hihetetlen felfedezést tettek

David Barnes, 33, has been sentenced to 23 yrs for the murder of Ean Coutts in Kinglassie in Sept 2019. Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “We welcome the sentence and hope that it brings some kind of closure for Ean’s family and friends."

