Sokkoló dolgot közöltek a kilenc hetes kismamával: „Forgott velem a szoba”

#NewMomMonday Madison went in for her ultrasound and got a surprise!



"My doctor said...there was more than one baby. He finally says there’s FOUR."



Meet the Collier quads; Calloway, Eliza, Iris, and Wilder. Learn more about our maternity care. https://t.co/hgfcHEF3La pic.twitter.com/0F89wjIs7b