Szoboszlai sokkolta az újságírót, bombasztikus választ adott egy tucatkérdésre

Reporter: "What do you think you and Liverpool can achieve this season?"



Szoboszlai: "Everything. Simple. Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, Carabao Cup. Why not? You have to think in this way. If you think 'we should be in 2nd place' — who cares about 2nd place?" (@BBCMOTD) pic.twitter.com/QJJkPIKsTw