Újabb szörnyű haláleset a vb-n, a stadionban történt a tragédia

As #FRAMOR begins, please don't look away from the awful news that 24y.o. John Njue Kibue, a Kenyan migrant worker, died on Saturday whilst employed at #Qatar2022's Lusail Stadium.



Worker's lives are not expendable#FIFAWorldCup #WorldCup#WorldCup2022https://t.co/TOPPrX8IKa pic.twitter.com/QcyMm4lx2J