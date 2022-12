Rettegés az utcán, összecsaptak a rendőrökkel a gyújtogatók - videó

Policemen guard a security perimeter as firefighters and rescuers work in a building of the Mas-Du-Taureau quarter where a fire caused many victims, including children, on December 16, 2022 in Vaulx-en-Velin. - A fire in a building near Lyon in central-eastern France killed ten people, including five children, and injured fourteen, four of them seriously, on the night of December 15, 2022, the prefecture said. The fire, whose "origin is unknown", is "now extinguished", the prefecture said in a statement. The fire broke out shortly after 3am (0200 GMT) in a seven-storey building in Vaulx-en-Velin. The flames started on the ground floor and spread to the upper floors. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)