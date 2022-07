Eszement szabályok, ki is rúghatják a Manchester United edzésről késő focistáit

Erik ten Hag’s five #mufc commandments:



🧑🏻‍🦲 Dropped if late for meeting or training regardless of status



🧑🏻‍🦲 No alcohol during gameweeks



🧑🏻‍🦲 Use club chefs/overhauled menu over personal chefs



🧑🏻‍🦲 Monthly BMI checks



🧑🏻‍🦲 Go to EtH with problems before agentshttps://t.co/h7cb2R3ANP