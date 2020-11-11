Évekig szenvedett, végül ezzel a 3 egyszerű módszerrel érte el az álomalakot a szexi tanárnő

View this post on Instagram

Do you ever wish 'you knew then, what you know now'? What would you say? Would you speak kindly to her, Would you tell her every secret and ensure her she can do anything she puts her mind too. Would you shout âyou define you!â No other human defines you - But we sometimes forget that ...donât we... âªï¸See BLOG post for complete â20 life lessons to change your health rapidly - body and mind. 1. Stop postponing yourself- for a time when things free up. For when the kids are not so tiresome, for when your partner is at home, when you turn a certain age. Stop saying - who looks at me anyway? 2. Value your own thoughts & do not let others define who or what you need to be. (Even your best friends they have not experienced your learnings: be gracious and thank them but you must depend on you otherwise you will remain stuck in uncertainty) 3. Listen to how your body feels from food. Feel it process in your system understand itâs affects. Focus on nourishing your blood. 4. Move more daily; every opportunity ensure you can move your body. Take active breaks; stretch; twist; touch your toes; take the stairs; walk; lunge - move. 5. Take time to nourish your brain with positivity - write yourself a letter 6. Everyone in the house eats the same food. All quality produce. 7. Speak only positivities about your body especially in front of your children. For those wondering; I love my body in both pictures every difference. It was however not healthy. I was uncomfortable, uncertain, fearful and immobile - it was causing alignment issues in my back; hips and knees as my body struggled to stabilise so I changed them and ALL by completing these 20 habit changers. Itâs possible! This image is me on the weekend - POST/COVID & I truly only followed my âªï¸b.bodyboost program and this is the result since 2013 and this is how Iâve changed my health and mindset for the better. Stop postponing you - itâs time. *Click to www.blivewear.com my ebook - B.BODYBOOST is ONLY $5.95 - cheaper than some coffeeâs b.x #blivewear #fitmama #transformation #healthy #squat #hitt #motherhood #womensfitness #40plus #fitspo #motivation #homeexercise #foodie #bloodtype #covid #bbodyboost