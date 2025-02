Hey @elonmusk, could you ask NASA to use the MRO satellite 🛰️ to take some fresh new photos of the rectangular ‘structure’ on Mars?



📍And, of the alleged ‘Monolith’ on Mars’ moon, Phobos that Buzz Aldrin spoke of years ago?



The internet would greatly appreciate it 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SYCHpmUJnC