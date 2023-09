Szívszorító fotókon a nagyszüleivel szörnyethalt 3 éves Tomika megemlékezése

PHOTOGRAPHS SUPPLIED BY THE FAMILY



The little boy who died in a crash in Co Tipperary last night has been named as 3 year old Tom O’ Reilly



His grandparents Thomas & Bridget O’ Reilly were also killed

See Virgin Media News @5.30 & 7.@GardaTraffic @AmbulanceNAS pic.twitter.com/Lzf4EAHAXp