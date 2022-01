Hatalmas a botrány II. Erzsébet körül, mindent videóra vettek

Members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery march along the Mall from St James's Palace to Buckingham Palace during their first Changing of the Guard 'dismount' from duty in London, England, on October 6, 2021. Ninety Canadian personnel are carrying out Queen's Guard duties at the four residences of the Royal Family in London (Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace, Windsor Castle and the Tower of London) from October 4-22. For the mount and dismount ceremonies, which take place several times throughout the period, the Queen’s Guard troops are accompanied by the 36-person Royal Canadian Artillery Band, based in Edmonton. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto) (Photo by David Cliff / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)