Kitálalt egy bennfentes: Meghan még azt is megtiltja Harrynek, hogy beszéljen

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the annual WellChild Awards in London on October 15, 2019. - WellChild is the national charity for seriously ill children and their families. The WellChild Awards celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country's seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who care for and support them. (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP)