"Miért nem kelt fel?" - megszólalt a gyászoló édesanya, akinek lánya bölcsődében vesztette életet egy dada kegyetlensége miatt

Evil nursery worker Kate Roughley strapped 9-month-old Genevieve Meehan face down on a bean bag and ignored her cries.

Poor baby suffocated to death and Roughley has been convicted of manslaughter.

I hope she's locked up for a long time. My heart goes out to Genevieve's family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a8lPDhN7mL