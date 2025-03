„Ez a hősiesség definíciója” – saját élete árán mentette meg egy kisfiú életét a hős katona

South Carolina Veteran Dies on His Birthday Trying to Save 13-Year-Old Boy from Drowning: 'Definition of Hero'

Veteran Lonnie Hancock, 43, and Valentin Quiroz, 21, both died after they jumped into the water to save the teen

Rest in Peace Brother. https://t.co/X48z1Dj6hm pic.twitter.com/c20Sjz5RwY