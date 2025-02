Most kaptuk: lezuhant egy repülőgép, mindenki meghalt – fotó

The U.S. Coast Guard has located the missing Bering Air Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX, registration number N321BA, 34 miles off Nome, Alaska.



Sad development is, there were no survivors, all 10 people on board were confirmed dead.#crash #safety #accident https://t.co/VI3xQcN8C6 pic.twitter.com/mvN02TLeK1