Kiderült, ezért maradtak életben a súlyos repülőbaleset utasai

#DeltaFLIGHT4819 ✈️#DeltaTorontoCRASH ✈️#AviationSafety

This thing you sit on when you fly doesn't

work for your safety inside your plane if

you don't use the seat belt.

80 people are alive tonight on @Delta#DL4819 because they buckled up for

landing. #BuckleUp #WhenYouFly pic.twitter.com/QxWGuzh4Ds