Bárki számára elérhetővé tették az okosmaszkot: Nemcsak pulzust mér, de azt is megmondja, ha idegesek vagyunk

Ferrari Press Agency Ref: 13639 Mask 1 13/01/2022 See Ferrari text Pictures MUST credit: Northwestern University A face mask device for doctors and nurses staff on the Covid-19 frontline that tells them if their covering is leaking or if they have developed a medical issue , has been developed.The team behind the device, called FaceBit, refer to as a “Fitbit for the face.”The tiny lightweight sensor uses an even smaller magnet to attach to any N95, cloth or surgical face mask. It can sense the user’s real-time respiration rate, heart rate and mask wear time and measure mask fit. All this information is then wirelessly transmitted to a smartphone app, which contains a dashboard for real-time health monitoring. The app can immediately alert the user when issues such as elevated heart rate or a leak in the mask arise. The engineers who developed it say the physiological data also could be used to predict fatigue, physical health status and emotional state.The device is designed to harvest energy from any variety of ambient sources — including the force of the user’s breathing, motion and heat from a user’s breath as well as from the sun. This extends the sensor’s battery life, lengthening time between charges.It has been developed by a team at Northwestern University in Illinois, USA OPS:All data collected by the FaceBit is transmitted in real time to a companion app Pictue supplied by Ferrari,Kép: 652553922, Licenc: Rights-managed, Korlátozások: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia