Szenzációs hír: Magyarországra jön a sztárcsapat

AC Milan's Italian defender Alessio Romagnoli (C-L), AC Milan's French forward Olivier Giroud (Bottom R) and AC Milan's players celebrate with the winner's trophy after AC Milan won the Italian Serie A football match between Sassuolo and AC Milan, securing the "Scudetto" championship on May 22, 2022 at the Mapei - Citta del Tricolore stadium in Sassuolo. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)