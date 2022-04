Mellbevágó: Önkezével vetett véget az életének a 20 éves sportoló

🥎 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 🥎



Lauren Bernett has been named the conference Player of the Week after her impressive performance this weekend!



📰 https://t.co/954Q6Gnhe2#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/ssxzJh6uTA