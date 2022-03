Döntöttek a Szaúdi Nagydíjról, aggódnak a pilóták a rakétatámadás miatt

Smoke and flames rise from a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, on March 25, 2022, following a reported Yemeni rebels attack. - Yemeni rebels said they attacked a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah as part of a wave of drone and missile assaults today as a huge cloud of smoke was seen near the Formula One venue in the city. (Photo by AFP)