Gyászolnak a rajongók: elhunyt A Gyűrűk Ura sztárja

Some very sad news - David Weatherly, known to us as the wonderful Spencer in #PowerRangers Operation Overdrive, passed away on December 12th, 2024 at the age of 85.

Our love & condolences go out to David's loved ones.

Rest in peace, David.https://t.co/WZ4RfLaIX0 pic.twitter.com/pyV7JnIsjj