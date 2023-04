Gyász: elhunyt a Szomszédok sztárja

RIP Maxine Klibingatis

1964 - 2023.

Actress #MaxineKlibingaitis has passed away today.

Maxine played the much-loved character of #BobbyMitchell in #PrisonerCellBlockH, & Terri Inglis who was Paul Robinsons first wife in #Neighbours

Maxine was only 58. 😢🌹🙏@TalkingPrisoner pic.twitter.com/vwNhcOBRMi