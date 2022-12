Hazaküldték az orvosok a 11 éves kisfiút, nem sokkal később szirénázó mentőautó rohant érte

A mum claimed her GP misdiagnosed her son with Covid-19 and a pulled muscle before he was left fighting for his life in hospital with deadly Strep-A. Shocking photos taken by Chontelle Gosling, 34, show 11-year-old Sunnie strapped up to life-savinghttps://t.co/WL9FzZsdjk pic.twitter.com/EewrGc14nG