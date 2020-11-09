Megható: Élete utolsó kívánságaként szexivé gyúrta magát a halálos beteg hétgyermekes édesanya

Három évvel ezelőtt, 32 hetes terhesen, napokkal karácsony előtt szembesült egy fiatal édesanya a lesújtó hírrel: a mellében kitapintott csomó koránt sem ártalmatlan, mint elsőre hitték. Negyedik stádiumú mellrák alakult ki nála. A tumor gyógyíthatatlan, az orvosok szerint pedig legfeljebb 15 éve van hátra.
Realising that having a mastectomy isn't going to be my biggest hurdle to getting back to the fitness level I was at ð¤£ð¤£ðð lol it's definitely so much harder doing AB circuits after having ur stomach muscles cut through to have another c-section lol but you are so worth the extra work little Isaac ð #whatcancer #wheresmysixpackgone #girlsthatlift #fitness #fitnessgoals #cancerwarrior #fitfam #workingoutismytherapy #mumlife #csectionfitness #smile #myhairsgrowingback #happiness #lifeisbeautiful
A Sydney-ben élő Alisha Salih azonban nem tört össze. Úgy döntött, ahelyett, hogy elhagyja magát, küzdeni fog, és a lehető legtöbb élményt gyűjti a neki kiszabott – egyre csak fogyó – időben.
Kemoterápia mellett lett testépítő
Hetekkel a diagnózis után, császármetszéssel világra hozták Alisha hetedik gyermekét, nem sokkal később pedig megkezdődött az embert próbáló kemoterápiás kezelés. Az édesanya eközben összeírta a bakancslistáját. Első helyen az szerepelt, hogy szerelmével – a gyermekeik előtt – végre oltár elé álljanak. Ez 2019 november 30-án meg is történt. Idén januárban pedig nekilátott, hogy beteljesítse másik vágyát: elindulhasson egy testépítő bajnokságon.
This moment for me personally was one of the most special symbolic moments of our wedding day. DovesÂ symbolise love, peace, happiness, and prosperity. It is said that ifÂ doves are seen on yourÂ weddingÂ day it will assure a happy home, good fortune, and everlasting love. For me it was releasing the past and all the things we had overcome in the years we had been together before our wedding day. It symbolised a new beginning and freedom, in a way to me it was me releasing everything to do with my diagnosis and treatment, letting go of the hardest year of my life and starting an amazing new beginning with my best friend who stood by my side that I could now officially call my husband. This moment, that feeling it was such a liberating experience that i will forever remember. ðð½ðð. #wedding #happiness #doves #love #memories #liberating #newbeginnings #symbolic #happiestofdays #cherishedmoments #husbandandwife
A felkészlés során 24 kilótól szabadult meg, testének változását pedig Insta-oldalán is dokumentálta. Persze a gyógykezelés mellett dupla küzdelem volt mindez.
A prep through the best of times is tough but a prep through a pandemic adds the little bit of extra stress, not knowing of the out come, shows and states constantly cancelling but we continue to prep in hopes to display weeks of hard work and dedication and the love of the sport. This journey has been about me and what i can achieve for my own body. I am constantly worried its not enough especially with my core but always reminded by those closest to me im 18months out from a csection and other major sugeries so i refocus and just work harder! I look back on just how far i have come. Which is what i hope all others that are going through this process do because we are our own worse critics we need to stop and give ourselves a pat on the back at how much we have already achieved. Regardless of the outcome i am already so proud of how far i have come, i will continue to show my children how strong a positive mind can be and how important it is to focus on your goals and chase your dreams despite the obstacles and uncertain circumstances we may be faced with. We are not products of our circumstances but instead products of our decisions! #breastcancer #cancer #breastcancerawareness #breastcancersurvivor #cancersucks #fuckcancer #cancersurvivor #livingmybestlife #mastectomy #survivor #brca #cancerfighter #chemo #cancerdemama #health #breastcancerwarrior #cancerawareness #her2 #cancerwarrior #breastcancerfighter #pinkribbon #pink #covid #breastcancersupport #breastcancerawarenessmonth #cancertreatment #womenshealth #girlswholift #bodybuilding
– A betegségem miatt voltak rossz napok, amikor kezelésem volt, amikor mellékhatásként hányingertől, kimerültségtől, izom- és izületfájdalomtól szenvedtem, vagy ott volt a migrén, ami a kezelések után napokig tartott, de egyik sem hagytam, hogy kifogássá váljon. Mind arra hajtott, hogy jobb legyek, annak ellenére, hogy mikkel kell megküzdenem. Igen, negyedik stádiumú, gyógyíthatatlan rákom van, de jelenleg stabil az állapotom, és amíg ez a helyzet, és képes vagyok edzeni, addig ezt teszem – magyarázta.
My transformation so far... The first photos were from 12months ago except the stomach one was 5months ago. I was embarrassed when my coach asked if he could share them but he reminded me that I should not be embarrassed but instead I should be proud of how far i have come.! 18months ago I had my 4th csection and a mastectomy both causing issues the muscles in those areas one is my abs and extra skin fold and having the mastectomy effected and restricted movement to the left arm, back, chest and side, as well as having lymphoedema. Recovery time and having to rebuild strength in those areas, some i will not regain and movement will never be as good as it was. Looking back on these photos and this transformation has been within the last 12months despite the procedures I had been through! I am so friken proud of myself! I want to encourage and inspire people, I want people to know that anything is possible if you are willing to work hard and put the effort in. One of my biggest goals in life is to step out on stage and compete in a comp. We have been working on the dream since Jan 2020. It has been a long prep, due to my health we had to allow for bad days, treatment days, side effects of nausea, fatigue, unbearable muscle/joint pain the migraines that followed days after treatment but never have i let any of it be an excuse i use it to drive me, to be a better version of my self despite obstacles life throws at me. Yes I do have stage 4 incurable cancer but at the moment I am stable and while this is the situation and my body is still capable of training I am going to do what I can. Unfortunately we have no idea when this may change some of my stage 4 sisters are unable to even walk without aid, some are in respite care, some are still working 7 days a week there is such a variance to this diagnosis but it can literally change in a day, like anyone one day your here the next you may not be. Thats why im so determined to do this now. It is so important to be a positive role model for all of my children (they are my biggest supporters) showing them that you can do whatever you put your mind to, with sacrifice, persistence and determination you are unstoppable!
Alisha Salih a napokban már részt is vett első versenyén, ahonnan két éremmel távozott – hamarosan pedig egy újabbon is megmérettetné magát.
Wow wow wow! What an incredible day ððð 2nd place in Figure first timers and 3rd place in Figure rookie Thank you to everyone for all the love, support and encouragement over the last 11months. You guys all drive me to keep going and doing my best! This prep I started 24kgs heavier than I was today. Proud to make it this far is an understatement! Firstly a massive shout out to my coach @adamwaite.ifbbpro from a goal that started back in 2017 which I postponed due to pregnancy then never thought I would achieve due to my cancer but you never doubted me you always told me we would make it happen and you never gave up on me! @pat_gymislife you have been just as a big part in this process and my journey to stage our right hand man from the checkins, the support, surprises, the motivation always reminding me I can do this. @metzsalih my king and our babies i could never of done this without you, I really couldn't you believed in me and kept me going, kept me sane and the amount of meals we missed sharing together I know was hard on you ðð @kristytheodoremua my make-up you always make me feel fabulous and have never done an important event to date without you! The compliments I got on my make up is always such a confidence boost thankyou ð @nai_nai82 thanky for tanning me and making my natural hair look amazing I felt so good thankyou ladies ðð @mumma1_bear my mum thankyou for helping with the kids so I can focus and train i am so appreciative. If I have not replied to your messages over the last week I appologise I have been in the zone lol but I appreciate you all so much! There is so much that goes on behind the scenes the support and help from everyone i am so thankful and forever grateful the help and support through this journey these are just a few of the amazing people that have made it all happen and made it be such an incredible journey to stageðð½ @revolutions_smeatongrange @food4fitnessmeals @built_x_apparel @nadema_fitnessfreak @mariaandriano @mizfitptbyjodie @bodybeyond @team.projectperformance Can not wait to do it all again in 2 weeks for ANB Nationals.
A hétgyermekes, 31 éves ausztrál édesanya álmai elérésére a család online adománygyűjtésbe kezdett még tavaly: itt eddig közel 60 ezer dollár gyűlt össze.
