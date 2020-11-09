Megható: Élete utolsó kívánságaként szexivé gyúrta magát a halálos beteg hétgyermekes édesanya

View this post on Instagram

Realising that having a mastectomy isn't going to be my biggest hurdle to getting back to the fitness level I was at ð¤£ð¤£ð­ð­ lol it's definitely so much harder doing AB circuits after having ur stomach muscles cut through to have another c-section lol but you are so worth the extra work little Isaac ð #whatcancer #wheresmysixpackgone #girlsthatlift #fitness #fitnessgoals #cancerwarrior #fitfam #workingoutismytherapy #mumlife #csectionfitness #smile #myhairsgrowingback #happiness #lifeisbeautiful