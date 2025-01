Itt rejtőzhet a földönkívüli élet: Földhöz hasonló időjárás rendszert fedeztek fel a fényévekre található óriáson

It's getting windy out there! Using the Very Large Telescope, astronomers have discovered extremely powerful winds pummeling the equator of giant #exoplanet #WASP127b. They reach speeds up to 20,000 miles an hour (32,000 km/h). Wow! 💨🌌🔭https://t.co/sxWODOHEJE



