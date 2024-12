Versenyt futnak a hatóságok az idővel, hogy megmentsék a hároméves, kútba zuhant kisfiú életét

The rescue operation to save Chetna, a four-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Kotputli, Rajasthan, is in its final stage. This operation, which has been going on for four days.#Rajasthan #HockeyKaJashn

Hero Hockey India League#Sawadeeka#किसानों_का_मान_हमारा_हनुमान pic.twitter.com/tEi3zq8FJe