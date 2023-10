Pár órával a megemlékezés után követte kislányát a sírba a gyászoló édesanya

https://t.co/EJw62Yr1Sg



Kim Marie Fairbanks, 52, and her ten-year-old granddaughter, Aubrianna Lynn "Aubrie" Croteau, died after being shot in Springfield, MA.



The shooter, 34-year-old Victor Nieves, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.