„Találkozunk a ringben!" - Veréssel fenyegetik Lionel Messit

Can sending a cease-and-desist letter backfire? Ask Prime Hydration (yes, the Logan Paul drink) 🧵.



Prime saw the new MÁS+ BY MESSI drink and thought, “Hey, that looks like ours!” So, they sent a cease-and-desist, expecting Lionel Messi and his team to back down... pic.twitter.com/mwBnrfLHqM