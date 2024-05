„Elválnak az útjaink” – újabb sztárpár jelentette be: vége, nincs tovább

https://t.co/LnzKGNQHHL Tsitsidosa is No More: Badosa and Tsitsipas Split: The pair were quite an item for a year, but all good things must come to an end, apparently.



By Chris Oddo | @TheFanChild | Sunday May 5, 2024



Tsitsidosa is no more. The… https://t.co/91pO2RoGKk pic.twitter.com/isuQkEfW3M