Hatalmas balhé a meccsen: verekedés tört ki, két focistát letartóztattak

CHAOS IN ALKMAAR 🇳🇱 🚨



Chaos erupted last night at the stadium after the #UECL fixture between AZ Alkmaar and Legia Warsaw.



Legia owner and Vice Chairman of the European Club Association (ECA), Dariusz Mioduski was assaulted by Dutch police.



Furthermore, two Legia players -… pic.twitter.com/D33cJAdcTy