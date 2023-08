Az élen buktak, két szívszorító esés a cél előtt a budapesti vb-n - Videók

Sifan Hassan 𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙨 just metres from the line! 😱



In the 10,000m final, the Olympic champion and overwhelming favourite 𝙜𝙤𝙚𝙨 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 and it's Gudaf Tsegay who takes the 🥇



Unbelievable drama in Budapest.#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/ImCegtrunh