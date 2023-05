Elképesztő összegek, ennyit keresnek a legjobban fizetett fiatal sportolók

The highest-paid athletes under the age of 25 (according to Forbes)



1. Kylian Mbappé - $120M

2. Kyler Murray - $70.5M

3. Max Verstappen - $64M

4. Erling Haaland - $52M

5. Luka Dončić - $47.2M



Mbappé went from $43 million last year to $120M and the top spot this year. pic.twitter.com/6bPXwUPzu2