Iszonyatos tömegtragédia történt a stadionnál, rengetegen meghaltak

🚨At least 11 people died and 47 were injured in a crowd crush outside 🇮🇳Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL win. Overcrowding, lack of planning, and restricted access sparked chaos and tragedy.



