Kerkez máris kedvenc, Szoboszlai az új Zidane Liverpoolban

Milos Kerkez vs Bilbao



• 41/43 accurate passes

• 61 touches

• 8 passes into final third

• 4/4 tackles won

• 5/5 ground duels won

• 1 interception and 2 recoveries



Breath of fresh air at left back and he’s absolutely electric 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/G3BDJSntEZ