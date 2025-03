Zokogva jelentette be a család a lesújtó hírt: elhunyt a legendás zenész

TV One is saddened to share that D'Wayne Wiggins of the legendary Tony! Toni! Toné!, has passed away at the age of 64 due to medical complications. The group is most known for their hit singles 'Anniversary' and 'Feels Good.' Rest in Power. 🙏🏾🕊️

📸: @TonyToniTone1 pic.twitter.com/LWrNfyt2dB