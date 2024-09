Diana hercegnő halála napjáig haragudott a királyi család egyik tagjára

It's #ThrowbackThursday and I just had to share this amazing photo! ✨



Sophie (the then Duchess of Wessex) seen at her home Bagshot Park, Surrey in 2001. 📸Photograph by Jayne Fincher#SuperSophie #DailySophie #TheDuchessofEdinburgh #DuchessSophie #TheEdinburghs #RoyalFamily💫 pic.twitter.com/uAyEfwQUU7