Addig futottam, amíg a talpam el nem kezdett vérezni – a halál kapujából tért vissza a 30 kilós, anorexiás lány

Sometimes I have to wake up & remind myself: “There is nothing wrong with me. I have patterns to unlearn, new behaviours to embody & wounds to heal. But there is nothing wrong with the core of me & who I am. I am unlearning generations of harm & remembering love. It takes time.” 🌟💓 - This quote made me stop and think. It made me think back to how ashamed & guilty I felt when I was diagnosed with Anorexia Nervosa. How I felt like there was something inherently wrong with ME. And how terrified I was of revealing my diagnosis to my friends & family, for fear that they would blame ME for bringing such a terrible disease upon myself 😓 . And unfortunately, this is a COMMON stigma in society - that those with anorexia nervosa behave the way they do “to look good”, because they “are vain” or “want the attention” 🙄 . So I just want to make it clear, that NO ONE should be blamed for having a mental illness 🙠🏽‍♀️❌ I am NOT to blame for developing my eating disorder‼️ You are NEVER to blame for your depression, anxiety, PTSD, Schizophrenia (and the list goes on)‼️‼️‼️ . Mental illness arises from a complex interplay between genetics, neurobiology & environmental influences 🧬🌃🧠- But you know what you & I CAN take responsibility for? . Choosing RECOVERY 🕊 Choosing to FIGHT to get better. 💪🏽 Choosing to challenge the thoughts in my head and develop a HEALTHY, LOVING relationship with my body 💓 - Quote from @yokoakili