Solo Per Due – “Just for Two” in Italian – is no (1) ________ (order) restaurant, and not just because of its tiny size. It’s an extravagant place where an (2) ________ (exclude) meal for two costs over $500.

The successful candidates will be paid up to £10.80 per hour (18) ________ wear an eagle costume and act as a “scarecrow” to prevent the birds from attacking guests and animals alike at Blackpool Zoo in northwest England.

Melyik szó felesleges ebből a mondatból? "Joyce didn’t lift his head from the desk and said nothing; of course what it was a matter of work. His friend continued..."

He built his first (0) ________ (create), simple boxlike “houses,” with great (1) ________ (difficult). But Berg didn’t give it up and worked hard to make the cards stand much (2) ________ (good) and longer.

His friend (1) _______ to like birds, so he needs a very talented parrot. The store owner says that he’s just got some perfect birds and (2) _______ the man over to a huge stand with three exotic parrots.

The LEGO Group has been working on a way to make LEGO bricks out of recycled plastic. _______________ The plastic building toys have been around since the 1950s.