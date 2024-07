Ilyen csak egyszer van egy életben: különleges jelenség fog lejátszódni az égben

A really bright comet in Aug/Sept?

Maybe 🤞.

New Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) may reach negative magnitude as it nears Sun. Around same brightness as Jupiter.

Lets just hope the predictions come true.

The comet photo back in Feb....

Credit: Filipp Romanov / CC BY-SA 4.0 pic.twitter.com/QF0Uycdn4h