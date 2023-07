Fényes jövő előtt állt: holtan találták a 20 éves focista lányt

And young....."suddenly" 💔😪

*Thalia Chaverria - 20 yrs - NM

*New Mexico State University Soccer Player

*July 10, 2023

*"Died Suddenly just days after her 20th birthday. Found unresponsive in morning in her home-no reason to believe death is suspicious" https://t.co/87ES2auEl6 pic.twitter.com/viJOsc0SgA